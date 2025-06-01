Over 70,000 electricity breakdowns reported across Sri Lanka

Over 70,000 electricity breakdowns reported across Sri Lanka

June 1, 2025   06:16 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that, as of 5.00 p.m. today (June 01), a total of 70,012 electricity breakdowns have been reported across the country over the past 69 hours, due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, CEB teams have restored power in 41,684 of those cases. 

The CEB added that additional teams have been deployed to rectify the remaining issues and will be working around the clock to restore electricity to affected areas, CEB spokesperson said.

The CEB also noted that the cooperation and patience of consumers during this time are greatly appreciated as they work around the clock to restore power safely and efficiently. 

According to the DMC, nine districts have been severely impacted due to the severe weather. At least three houses have been completely destroyed, while 365 others have been partially damaged.

Colombo and its suburbs were among the most severely affected areas, with strong winds causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic on several major roads.
Meanwhile, the CEB announced that consumers can lodge complaints related to electricity breakdowns using the CEBCare App, CEBCare Web Portal, Web Self-Service, or by sending an SMS to the ‘1987’ hotline.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)