Over 70,000 electricity breakdowns reported across Sri Lanka

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that, as of 5.00 p.m. today (June 01), a total of 70,012 electricity breakdowns have been reported across the country over the past 69 hours, due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, CEB teams have restored power in 41,684 of those cases.

The CEB added that additional teams have been deployed to rectify the remaining issues and will be working around the clock to restore electricity to affected areas, CEB spokesperson said.

The CEB also noted that the cooperation and patience of consumers during this time are greatly appreciated as they work around the clock to restore power safely and efficiently.

According to the DMC, nine districts have been severely impacted due to the severe weather. At least three houses have been completely destroyed, while 365 others have been partially damaged.

Colombo and its suburbs were among the most severely affected areas, with strong winds causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic on several major roads.

Meanwhile, the CEB announced that consumers can lodge complaints related to electricity breakdowns using the CEBCare App, CEBCare Web Portal, Web Self-Service, or by sending an SMS to the ‘1987’ hotline.