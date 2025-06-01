Road accident in Nigeria kills 22 athletes returning from sports festival

Road accident in Nigeria kills 22 athletes returning from sports festival

June 1, 2025   06:22 pm

A bus veered off a bridge in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, killing at least 22 athletes returning home from a sports festival and leaving several other passengers injured, the state’s governor said.

The cause of the accident, which happened on Saturday, was not immediately known. The athletes had taken part in the Nigerian National Sports Festival in the southern state of Ogun over the last week.

The driver appeared to lose control of the bus and the vehicle, with over 30 passengers, plunged off the Chiromawa Bridge on the Kano-Zaria expressway, according to Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano.

Survivors of the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Yusuf said the athletes, who were accompanied by their coaches and sporting officials, were representing Kano at the sports festival, a major multi-sports event that bringing together athletes from the country’s 35 states every two years.

The governor declared Monday a day of mourning for the state. The families of the victims are to receive 1 million naira (about $630) and food supplies as support, Kano’s deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, said.

Road accidents are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, in part due to poor road conditions and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

In March, at least six people died near Nigeria’s capital of Abuja after a trailer crashed into parked vehicles and burst into flames.

Source: AP
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)