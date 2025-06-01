Bandula Barb habitat to be declared a conservation zone

The Ministry of Environment has decided to designate the area where the endangered Pethia bandula, commonly known as the Bandula Barb, a species of cyprinid endemic to Sri Lanka, lives as a conservation zone.

June 2 marks the fourth day of National Environment Week and also coincides with World Environment Day. The day has been designated as Biodiversity Conservation Day, during which various conservation activities will be carried out across the country, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Bandula Barb is a freshwater fish species endemic to Sri Lanka and is found only in the Galapitamada area, located within the Warakapola Divisional Secretariat.

Accordingly, a special program will be held tomorrow afternoon (June 2) in the Galapitamada area, under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody.

The event is being held under the initiative of the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

As part of the program, awareness campaigns will be conducted for residents of the Galapitamada area on the importance of conserving the Bandula Barb, along with a tree-planting activity near the reservoirs where the fish reside.