Showers expected to continue; nearly 10,000 still affected by adverse weather

June 1, 2025   08:54 pm

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow (June 2), the Department of Meteorology says. 

However, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) states that the adverse weather conditions experienced in recent days are gradually subsiding.

According to DMC Director Pradeep Kodippili, a total of 9,975 individuals from 2,541 families remain affected.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board says that steps will be taken to provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to the recent weather.

Its chairman, Pemasiri Jasingarachchi, said that compensation will be paid after assessing the crop damage and receiving the necessary reports from District Assistant Directors of the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board.

He also noted that the adverse weather has caused significant damage to paddy and other crops, particularly in the Western, Southern, North-western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

