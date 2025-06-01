12 shot, 1 dead in North Carolina overnight shooting

12 shot, 1 dead in North Carolina overnight shooting

June 1, 2025   09:56 pm

One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting during a party at a western North Carolina residence, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

One victim is in critical condition and ten others are in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the victims’ names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet.

Source: AP
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)