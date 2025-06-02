16-year-old dies from electrocution in Madurankuli

16-year-old dies from electrocution in Madurankuli

June 2, 2025   07:34 am

A 16-year-old has died after being electrocuted at a residence in Madurankuli, Sameeragama, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The injured boy from the incident has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Puttalam Hospital.

The incident occurred last evening (June 01), police noted

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Konthanthivu area in Sameeragama.

Investigations have revealed that the boy was electrocuted while attempting to install an electrical appliance on a panel at his home.

The body has been placed at the Puttalam Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The Madurankuli Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)