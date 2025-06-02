16-year-old dies from electrocution in Madurankuli

A 16-year-old has died after being electrocuted at a residence in Madurankuli, Sameeragama, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The injured boy from the incident has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Puttalam Hospital.

The incident occurred last evening (June 01), police noted

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Konthanthivu area in Sameeragama.

Investigations have revealed that the boy was electrocuted while attempting to install an electrical appliance on a panel at his home.

The body has been placed at the Puttalam Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The Madurankuli Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.