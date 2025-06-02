National Tax Week begins today under the theme Badu Shakthi

The ‘National Tax Week’ begins today (June 2).

The inaugural ceremony of the program is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Secretariat, presided over by the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The government has decided to implement the tax week under the theme “Badu Shakthi”, aiming to educate the public about tax payments during the week from June 2 to June 7, according to Deputy Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, P.K.S. Shantha.

‘National Tax Week’ has been declared by the government to raise public awareness about taxation and to broaden the country’s tax base.

As per a previously issued directive, a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is required to register a motor vehicle under an individual’s name and to open certain types of bank accounts.

To date, over 10 million individuals have obtained their TINs, which can be verified through the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) website.