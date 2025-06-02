Nearly 3,000 armed forces deserters arrested

Nearly 3,000 armed forces deserters arrested

June 2, 2025   09:13 am

A total of 2,983 soldiers, including officers, who deserted from the Tri-Forces have been arrested, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The arrests were made during operations conducted between February 22 and May 30, the Ministry said.

Among those arrested were 2,261 Army personnel, 194 Navy personnel, and 198 Air Force personnel.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence stated that the Sri Lanka Police had arrested a further 330 soldiers and officers who had deserted.

