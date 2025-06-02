Bus accident at Norton Bridge due to mechanical failure

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus travelling from Colombo to Maskeliya was involved in an accident at around 8.30 this morning (June 2), Norton Bridge Police said.

While the bus was traveling from Watawala to Maskeliya via Diyagala and Norton Bridge, a sudden mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the bus veering off the road and coming to a stop in a roadside culvert on the left side of the road.

The accident occurred at a location with a steep slope, and according to Norton Bridge Police, about 20 passengers were on board at the time.

Heavy vehicular movement on the road has been disrupted due to the incident.