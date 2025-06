Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, has been further remanded until Wednesday (June 4), said Ada Derana reporter.

He has been remanded by the Fort Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Thusitha Halloluwa is in custody in connection with an ongoing case being heard before court over the alleged criminal misappropriation of government assets belonging to the National Lotteries Board.