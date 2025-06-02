Olympian Sriyani Kulawansa named chairperson of National Sports Selection Committee

Olympian and Women’s 100m hurdles Sri Lanka record holder Sriyani Kulawansa has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Sports Selection Committee (NSSC).

The newly-appointed members of the National Sports Selection Committee have received letters of appointment at the Ministry of Sports.

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage and Deputy Minister of Sports Sugath Thilakarathna.

The National Sports Selection Committee, which will be chaired by Sriyani Kulawansa, consists of eight members.

The new members of the NSSC are as follows:

1. Sriyani Kulawansa - Chairperson (National Sports Selection Committee)

2. Major General Ravi Pathiravithan - Secretary

3. Major Rajitha Samarasekara - Coordination Officer

4. Kamal Gamlath

5. Ruwan Perera

6. Jayamini Illeperuma

7. Suresh Subramaniam (President - National Olympic Committee)

8. Anuradha Illeperuma (Additional Secretary – Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports)