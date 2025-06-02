Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia, Richard Marles, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow (June 3).

During this visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

He will also meet Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya who will be the Chief Guest at a special luncheon hosted at the Australia House in honour of the visiting Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

The Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence will also hold a bilateral discussion with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing collaboration in the defence sector between the two countries, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Australian Deputy Prime Minister will be accompanied by officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Department of Defence and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia.