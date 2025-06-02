Ex-chairman of Lindula-Talawakelle UC Asoka Sepala arrested

Former chairman of the Lindula-Talawakelle Urban Council Asoka Sepala has been arrested for causing a loss of Rs. 2.38 million to the government.

The former chairman has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to the Bribery Commission, the former chairman has allegedly caused a loss to the government during the issuance of a tender to lease stall belonging to the Urban Council.

It is alleged that instead of awarding the tender to the highest bidder, it was given to a lower bidder, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 2.38 million to the government.

Based on this allegation, the former chairman of the Lindula-Talawakelle has been taken into custody by the Bribery Commission today (02).