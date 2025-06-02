Electricity (Amendment) Bill challenged in Supreme Court

Electricity (Amendment) Bill challenged in Supreme Court

June 2, 2025   02:52 pm

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which was presented in Parliament by the government recently has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court today (02) ordered that the petition filed by the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union requesting a ruling that certain provisions of the Electricity Bill are unconstitutional be taken up for hearing on June 06.

The order was issued when the petition was taken up before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Arjuna Obeyesekere and Priyantha Fernando.

