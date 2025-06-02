NPP-SJB tussle over Colombo Mayor post continues; Ind. members support key

Both the government led by the National People’s Power (NPP) and the opposition led by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) continue to stake their claim to the post of Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

The NPP which has the highest number of councilors in the CMC and the SJB which has the second most number of members in the council continue to claim that they have the required numbers to establish power and appoint the new Mayor.

Speaking to media, Colombo District SJB Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman stated that since no party has an outright majority in the CMC, the selection of the Mayor will take place following a vote.

He said they have received positive responses from other political parties and independent groups regarding the appointment of the Mayor.

MP Rahman stressed that they have already selected the new Mayor and other factions have been notified.

The Parliamentarian said the official announcement regarding the Mayor will be made tomorrow.

Meanwhile, according to Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, the NPP will establish power in the CMC within the next few weeks.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Minister Abeysinghe stated that the opposition is bankrupt and they are unable to name a Mayor despite making several assertions about the backing they have received from other political factions.

Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe claimed that the NPP has the support of more than 59 members with the backing of independent group members.

The Deputy Minister is of the view that Vraie Cally Balthazaar will become the new Mayor of Colombo.

Commenting on the Mayoral appointment, General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Sagara Kariyawasam said it is evident residents of Colombo have not endorsed the government led by the NPP.

He is of the view that a majority of Colombo voters have voted against the NPP.

Sagara Kariyawasam said therefore they have decided to support a member who represents the opposition to become the new Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council.