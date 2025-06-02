All necessary procedures to launch Starlink services in Sri Lanka competed: Dy Minister

All necessary procedures to launch Starlink services in Sri Lanka competed: Dy Minister

June 2, 2025   05:18 pm

The government has completed all necessary procedures to launch Starlink services in Sri Lanka, says Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne.

According to Deputy Minister Weeraratne, once the expected information dashboard is received from Starlink, the service could be launched without any operational delays.

He made this statement while attending a bilateral meeting organized by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore, held alongside the 2025 Tech Summit Asia in Singapore.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne and Ambassador Stephan Lang, the United States’ Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State.

During the meeting, several strategic areas were also discussed.

Ambassador Lang emphasized the importance and urgency of these initiatives, describing them as both challenging and essential for Sri Lanka’s digital future. He reiterated the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in implementing these transformative digital policies and programs.

