Novel SARS-CoV-2 variants not detected in Sri Lanka: Health Secretary

Novel variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus that cause COVID-19 disease have not been detected in Sri Lanka, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe has confirmed.

Issuing a special statement on the COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said in May 2025, specimens tested by the Medical Research Institute (MRI) confirmed the presence of previously identified sub-lineages of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Health stated despite the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus, novel variants were not detected during recent tests, and no evidence of increased severity or complications has been reported.

According to Sri Lanka’s Respiratory Surveillance System, during 2024, 3% of respiratory specimens tested for SARS-CoV-2 yielded positive results. This figure peaked at 9.6% in May 2024. The average positivity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus so far this year is approximately 2%, with a slight increase observed at present.

Thus, an increase in reported COVID-19 cases was observed in May 2024 and again in May 2025.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), a global increase in the activity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported since February 2025.

Based on the International Respiratory Surveillance System, several countries, including several countries in Asia have reported a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in recent months.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said ongoing observation and research-based monitoring are still in progress in Sri Lanka.

He said, compared to recent years, seasonal increases in respiratory illnesses like influenza are commonly observed during this period, especially under prevailing climatic conditions.

Accordingly, Dr. Jasinghe said health authorities are vigilant in monitoring disease trends, and the public need not panic unnecessarily.

He said, if individuals experience fever or respiratory symptoms, there is no need for hospital admission out of fear. However, if someone experiences difficulty breathing, medical attention should be sought, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health said.

The statement by Dr. Anil Jasinghe further said:

“It is important to maintain good respiratory etiquette and general health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, such as influenza. Recommended measures include covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or the elbow when coughing or sneezing, avoiding unnecessary contact with the face, and ensuring frequent hand hygiene through proper hand washing or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. It is also advisable to avoid touching the face with unclean hands. Individuals exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness should wear a face mask to minimize the risk of transmitting the infection to others and avoid crowded public settings unless essential.

“Special attention must be directed towards high-risk populations, as they are more susceptible to developing complications from respiratory infections. These groups include older adults, pregnant women, and infants and young children, whose immune systems are either compromised or still developing. Furthermore, individuals with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, chronic respiratory illnesses, diabetes, renal disease, cancer, or other chronic diseases, as well as those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, are at increased risk and require additional protection.”