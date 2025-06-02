Sri Lankan detained while attempting to cross Azerbaijan border with forged documents

A Sri Lankan citizen attempting to cross the state border of Azerbaijan using documents belonging to another individual has been detained, the Press Center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said.

According to the report, on May 30, border control officers detained a citizen of Malaysia who arrived at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on a Kuwait-Baku flight, after suspicions arose during document inspection that the passport did not belong to him.

During the investigation, it was determined that the detained individual was in fact a citizen of Sri Lanka who was born in 1994, the report added.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and relevant operational-investigative measures are currently ongoing.