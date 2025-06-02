Sri Lankan detained while attempting to cross Azerbaijan border with forged documents

Sri Lankan detained while attempting to cross Azerbaijan border with forged documents

June 2, 2025   07:55 pm

A Sri Lankan citizen attempting to cross the state border of Azerbaijan using documents belonging to another individual has been detained, the Press Center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said.

According to the report, on May 30, border control officers detained a citizen of Malaysia who arrived at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on a Kuwait-Baku flight, after suspicions arose during document inspection that the passport did not belong to him.

During the investigation, it was determined that the detained individual was in fact a citizen of Sri Lanka who was born in 1994, the report added.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and relevant operational-investigative measures are currently ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)