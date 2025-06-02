Measures needed to be taken to address human-elephant conflict discussed

A high-level meeting was held today (02) under the patronage of the Minister of Public Administration, Local Government, and Provincial Councils, Dr. A.H.M.H. Abeyratne, to discuss and find sustainable solutions to mitigate the escalating incidents of human-elephant conflict.

Special focus has been given to addressing the impact of destruction caused by wild elephants on agricultural lands and livelihood of people, particularly in the Puttalam District.

Measures aimed at relocating elephants that have encroached on villages to the Wilpattu and Thabbowa protected reserves were extensively discussed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.

The contribution of the tri-services in ongoing conservation efforts were also recognised during the discussion.

Key strategies proposed at the meeting include; designation of protected areas for elephants, use of advanced elephant fencing and real-time monitoring mechanisms, community awareness initiatives to promote sustainable human-elephant coexistence.