Seabed clean-up operation commences in Pigeon Island

A seabed clean-up operation was officially launched today (02) in the Pigeon Island off the coast of Trincomalee.

The initiative aims to enhance marine safety and promote a healthier ocean environment by removing debris and pollutants from the seabed, the President’s Media Division said.

The programme focused on removing the invasive Crown-of-Thorns starfish, which poses a significant threat to coral ecosystems, as well as harmful marine debris such as abandoned fishing nets that endanger marine life and disrupt biodiversity.

This special initiative, held in line with World Environment Day, was coordinated by the Secretariat of the Clean Sri Lanka programme, with the active participation of multiple governmental and non-governmental organizations, the PMD added.

Pigeon Island Marine National Park, located approximately one kilometre off the coast of Nilaveli in the Eastern Province, comprises two islets known as “Large” and “Small” Pigeon Island. While the park spans roughly 471 hectares, only around 9 hectares consist of land. The coral reef surrounding the larger island rises between 100 and 200 meters in height and extends to a depth of around 44.8 meters from sea level. Given its rich biodiversity and ecological sensitivity, this marine park is considered one of Sri Lanka’s most significant and vulnerable ecosystems—making its conservation a timely and vital task.

Key environmental threats in this area include illegal fishing practices, destructive coral harvesting methods, damage from unregulated tourism, rising sea temperatures and broader impacts of climate change. These factors have significantly harmed the surrounding coral reefs and ecosystems of the Pigeon Island, the PMD noted.

As a first step in protecting this marine reserve, the clean-up operation was jointly organized by the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat with active contributions from the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), Trincomalee District Secretariat, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Sri Lanka Navy, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Sri Lanka Divers Association, Sri Lanka Police, Department of Wildlife Conservation, Coast Conservation Department, Nilaveli Boat Owners’ Association and Sarwodaya.

The clean-up was carried out by trained divers, marine biologists and volunteers from participating organizations, following proper environmental and safety standards. The initiative demonstrated Sri Lanka’s growing commitment to marine conservation and highlighted the responsibility of every citizen in protecting ocean ecosystems.

The Clean Sri Lanka initiative was officially launched on January 1, 2025, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and has since evolved into a broad-based national movement. The core aim of the programme is to transform Sri Lanka into a cleaner, greener and more ethical nation by addressing the country’s pressing environmental, social and governance challenges.

