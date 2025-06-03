Showers expected in several areas today

Showers expected in several areas today

June 3, 2025   06:05 am

Several spells of showers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)

Forming post-election alliances now does not reflect people's mandate - Minister Nalinda (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

