Australia Deputy PM arrives in Sri Lanka

June 3, 2025   06:19 am

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia Richard Marles has arrived in the island on an official visit.

A 15-member delegation accompanying the Australian Deputy Prime Minister arrived at the Katunayake Airport last night (02) on a special aircraft belonging to the Australian Ministry of Defence.

A group of officials, including Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, were present to welcome the delegation, said the Ada Derana Airport reporter.

During this visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

He will also meet Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya who will be the Chief Guest at a special luncheon hosted at the Australia House in honour of the visiting Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

The Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence will also hold a bilateral discussion with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing collaboration in the defence sector between the two countries, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

