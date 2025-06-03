Medical lab fined Rs. 500,000 for charging excessive fee for FBC test

June 3, 2025   07:54 am

Operators of a medical laboratory in Malwana have been fined Rs. 500,000 for charging an excessive fee for a Full Blood Count (FBC) test.

The Consumer Affairs Authority stated that the fine was imposed after the management of the laboratory admitted to the offense.

The fine was imposed by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

The maximum fee set by the Consumer Affairs Authority for a Full Blood Count test report is Rs. 400.

