Govt to remove legal barriers for return of refugees from India

June 3, 2025   09:34 am

The government has decided to remove the existing legal barriers for individuals who fled the country during the conflict with the LTTE and have been residing in India as refugees, in order to facilitate their return to Sri Lanka.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has said steps have already been taken to amend the existing immigration and emigration laws to facilitate the process.

During the conflict with the LTTE, a large number of people residing in the Northern Province fled to Tamil Nadu in India, and are residing in refugee camps.

Minister Wijepala noted that the existing immigration and emigration laws have become an obstacle for their return, and therefore attention has been drawn to amending those laws.

A Cabinet paper in this regard is expected to be submitted shortly to obtain approval for the initiative.

Meanwhile, three individuals, including a toddler, who arrived in the country from India via sea, have been taken into custody in Talaimannar.

According to Police, they had traveled to Sri Lanka from Rameswaram.

Police stated that the group consisted of a 24-year-old couple and their toddler.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had fled to India by boat in May 2023.

