Parliamentary session commences
June 3, 2025 09:34 am
The Parliamentary session commenced at 9:30 a.m. today (June 3).
As scheduled, Parliament will hold a debate on the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill during today’s proceedings.
The agenda for today is as follows:
• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament under Standing Orders 22(1)–(6)
• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers
• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)
• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill
• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Government Motion during the Adjournment Time
According to the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, Parliament is scheduled to convene from today (June 3) until Friday (June 6).