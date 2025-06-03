Parliamentary session commences

June 3, 2025   09:34 am

The Parliamentary session commenced at 9:30 a.m. today (June 3).

As scheduled, Parliament will hold a debate on the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill during today’s proceedings.

The agenda for today is as follows:

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament under Standing Orders 22(1)–(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Government Motion during the Adjournment Time

According to the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, Parliament is scheduled to convene from today (June 3) until Friday (June 6).

