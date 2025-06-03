Keheliya Rambukwella and son produced before Court

June 3, 2025   10:01 am

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his son, Ramith Rambukwella, who are currently in remand custody, were brought before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today by prison officials.

The case, filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), alleges that Keheliya Rambukwella caused a financial loss of over Rs. 8 million to the government. 

The charges relate to the alleged illegal appointment of fifteen individuals to his ministerial staff, during his tenure as a minister, and the subsequent collection of their salaries, allowances, and overtime payments.

The case is scheduled to be taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (03).

