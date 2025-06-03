Keheliya Rambukwella and son granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his son, Ramith Rambukwella, on bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering the submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense counsel.

Accordingly, each suspect has been released on a Rs. 50,000 cash bail and two surety bails amounting to Rs. 1 million each.

The Magistrate has also imposed an overseas travel ban on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his son, Ramith Rambukwella.

The case, filed by the Bribery Commission alleges that Keheliya Rambukwella caused a financial loss of over Rs. 8 million to the government.

The charges relate to the alleged illegal appointment of fifteen individuals to his ministerial staff, during his tenure as a minister, and the subsequent collection of their salaries, allowances, and overtime payments.

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was arrested on May 7 while Ramith Rambukwella was taken into custody on May 21 after appearing before CIABOC to record a statement.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on October 10.