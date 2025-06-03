Sri Lanka sees record tourist arrivals in May 2025

A total of 132,919 tourists have arrived in the country in May 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 18.5% in comparison to the numbers arrived in May 2025. The May arrival figures are also an increase of 2.7% in comparison to the number of foreign nationals arrived in May 2018.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025 stands at 1,029,803.

Among source markets, India accounted for the highest share of tourist arrivals in May, contributing 35.4% of the total, with 47,001 visitors.

Furthermore, 9,221 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,803 from China, 7,282 Bangladesh and 7,223 individuals from Germany also visited Sri Lanka last month.