Sri Lanka sees record tourist arrivals in May 2025

Sri Lanka sees record tourist arrivals in May 2025

June 3, 2025   10:51 am

A total of 132,919 tourists have arrived in the country in May 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 18.5% in comparison to the numbers arrived in May 2025. The May arrival figures are also an increase of 2.7% in comparison to the number of foreign nationals arrived in May 2018. 

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025 stands at 1,029,803.

Among source markets, India accounted for the highest share of tourist arrivals in May, contributing 35.4% of the total, with 47,001 visitors.

Furthermore, 9,221 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,803 from China, 7,282 Bangladesh and 7,223 individuals from Germany also visited Sri Lanka last month.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)

Forming post-election alliances now does not reflect people's mandate - Minister Nalinda (English)

Forming post-election alliances now does not reflect people's mandate - Minister Nalinda (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)