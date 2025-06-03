Drug trafficker San Sudda escapes from hospital while in custody

Drug trafficker known as ‘San Sudda’, who was arrested by Police last week, has escaped from the hospital while under the custody of prison officers.

A group of officers from the Wellawaya Police Station conducted a special raid on May 30 near the Wellawaya town and arrested Sampath Kumara, alias ‘Mahawelamulla San Sudda’, a major drug trafficker in Wellawaya.

During the arrest, the suspect had attacked the police officers with a sharp weapon, prompting the officers to open fire at him below the knee.

The injured suspect was first admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital and later transferred to the District General Hospital in Monaragala for further treatment.

However, the suspect had escaped this morning while receiving treatment under the watch of prison officers at the District General Hospital in Monaragala.

Steps have been taken to locate the escaped suspect, and officers from the Wellawaya Police Station are conducting further investigation into the incident.