18,000 MT of maize to be imported for Thriposha production

18,000 MT of maize to be imported for Thriposha production

June 3, 2025   01:17 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to issue a permit to the Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited Company to import 18,000 metric tons of maize.

Accordingly, the Thriposha Limited Company is to import 18,000 metric tons of maize for ‘Thriposha’ production, a nutritional supplement given to children and pregnant women and lactating mothers.

According to Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, lack of maize in the required quality in the local market is the reason behind the decision to import a large quantity of maize.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)

Forming post-election alliances now does not reflect people's mandate - Minister Nalinda (English)

Forming post-election alliances now does not reflect people's mandate - Minister Nalinda (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)