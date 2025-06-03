18,000 MT of maize to be imported for Thriposha production

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to issue a permit to the Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited Company to import 18,000 metric tons of maize.

Accordingly, the Thriposha Limited Company is to import 18,000 metric tons of maize for ‘Thriposha’ production, a nutritional supplement given to children and pregnant women and lactating mothers.

According to Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, lack of maize in the required quality in the local market is the reason behind the decision to import a large quantity of maize.