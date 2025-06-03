SriLankan Airlines new A330 to perform low fly-past over Colombo tomorrow

The newly acquired Airbus A330-200 aircraft by SriLankan Airlines is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (June 4).

The aircraft, arriving from Paris, will conduct a low-altitude flyover over Colombo and Katunayake, offering a unique opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and the public to witness the event.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., the aircraft will fly at an altitude of approximately 1,500 feet along the Colombo shoreline, from the southern end of the port city to Moratuwa.

Following the coastal flyover, the aircraft will proceed to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, where it will perform another flyover over the airport before landing, SriLankan Airlines said in a statement.

This event marks the first arrival of the new Airbus A330-200, which will be a significant addition to SriLankan Airlines’ fleet, supporting both long-haul and short-haul operations connecting Sri Lanka to international destinations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters to catch a first glimpse of the aircraft that will strengthen SriLankan Airlines’ fleet and support its long-haul and short-haul operations, connecting Sri Lanka to the world”, the statement added.