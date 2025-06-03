Technical College student attempts suicide over ragging incident

Four students of the Kuliyapitiya Technical College have been taken into custody in connection with an attempted suicide by a fellow student allegedly over a ragging incident.

It has been reported that last afternoon (02), a female student had jumped into a lake located near the technical college. The first-year student was rescued by the area residents and admitted to the Kuliyapitiya Hospital.

Police investigations have revealed that she attempted to take her own life following a ragging incident.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Kuliyapitiya Hospital, and a hospital spokesperson has stated that her condition is not critical.

Accordingly, Kuliyapitiya Police have taken four students of the technical college into custody in relation to the incident of ragging the said female student.

Kuliyapitiya Police have initiated further investigations into the matter.