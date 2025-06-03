Cabinet Spokesman dismisses rumours of move to replace PM Harini

Cabinet Spokesman dismisses rumours of move to replace PM Harini

June 3, 2025   01:50 pm

No discussion has taken place to replace Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya from the position, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (03), Minister Dr. Jayatissa also dismissed reports pertaining to a purported move to reshuffle the current Cabinet.

The Minister said no decision or discussion has taken place regarding a Cabinet reshuffle as claimed by certain factions.

He said such claims are being circulated by factions with vested interests.

