President holds discussion with visiting Australia Deputy PM

June 3, 2025   02:23 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia Richard Marles, this morning (03) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding economic and political relations between Sri Lanka and Australia, which span over 70 years and enhancing cooperation between our two countries, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake expressed his appreciation for the support extended by the Australian Government in recent years particularly in the areas of maritime security, combating illegal trade, human trafficking, terrorism and arms smuggling.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia Richard Marles arrived in the island on an official visit last evening (02).

A 15-member delegation accompanying the Australian Deputy Prime Minister arrived at the Katunayake Airport on a special aircraft belonging to the Australian Ministry of Defence.

