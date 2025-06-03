ASPI hits new all-time high as market surges

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange closed at an all-time high today (03), after making significant gains before trading closed.

Accordingly, the ASPI gained 234.50 points (1.38%) to close at 17,214.39.

The previous record of 17,193.80 points was set on February 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has climbed 108.53 points (2.1%) to reach 5143.45 points at the close of trading.

Today’s turnover is recorded as over Rs. 7.3 billion.