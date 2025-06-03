Cabinet approves task force to revive Sri Lankas swine industry

June 3, 2025   04:00 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the appointment of a task force to revive the swine industry in the country which has collapsed due to African swine fever (ASF).

The African swine fever, a highly pathogenic epidemic disease reported in October 2024, first started in the Western Province in Sri Lanka and has now spread to all the provinces.

There is a possibility of the mortality rate increasing up to 100% in a farm infected with this disease. According to the data reported so far, the disease has been reported from 1,594 pig farms, and 61,695 pigs have died, a statement from the Department of Government Information said. 

Further, the Department of Wildlife Conservation has reported that the disease has infected wild boars in the forest, and a large number of wild boars have also died. The risk of resumption of pig farms has become very risky due to the lack of scientific information about the spread of the disease and the circulation of the pathogen virus in the environment, the statement added.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation to appoint a task force comprising the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation and the Senior Additional Secretary to the President (Development Administration) as the co-chairmen and representatives of other relevant parties to take necessary steps for the revival of the pig industry.

