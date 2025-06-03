Prof. Udayanga Hemapala appointed new CEB Chairman

Professor K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) following the resignation of Dr. Tilak Siyambalapitiya.

Prof. Hemapala is a former Secretary to the Ministry of Energy in Sri Lanka. Prior to that appointment, he served as Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Moratuwa University.

This has been officially communicated in a filing with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) on June 03, 2025.

It notifies that the resignation of Chairman / Member (Non-Executive/Independent) Eng. (Dr.) D.J.T. Siyambalapitiya was ratified at the Board meeting held on May 27, with immediate effect.

It also notifies that the same board meeting ratified the appointment of new Chairman / Member (Non-Executive / Independent) Eng. (Prof.) K.T.M.U. Hemapala with immediate effect.

Dr. Siyambalapitiya had tendered his resignation as Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on May 11. He had been appointed to the post on September 26, 2024.