Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit

June 3, 2025   04:45 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the establishment of a Metro Bus Unit for urban transportation.

It has been proposed in the national budget to introduce a fleet of comfortable and high-tech buses as a pilot project for the modernisation of public transport services.

Under this project, it is planned to deploy 100 comfortable, low-entry buses for passenger transport along several major road corridors, including Colombo, Makumbura (Kottawa), Kaduwela, Kadawatha, and Moratuwa.

Accordingly, taking this into consideration, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation to establish a subsidiary company under the Sri Lanka Transport Board, in accordance with the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007, to implement the proposed project.

