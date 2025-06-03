Man beheads pregnant wife, surrenders to police with severed head

Man beheads pregnant wife, surrenders to police with severed head

June 3, 2025   06:44 pm

A man has allegedly murdered and beheaded his pregnant wife before later surrendering to the police with the served head and murder weapon this morning (June 3) in the Puliyankulama area of Vavuniya.

The suspect surrendered to the Puliyankulama Police Station, carrying both the murder weapon, a knife, and the severed head of his wife.

Accordingly, the police arrested the suspect immediately and later found the woman’s body in a nearby wooded area.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Sugirtharan Swarnalatha, a teacher from the Nochchikulama area.

According to police, the couple had been involved long-standing family dispute.

Puliyankulama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

