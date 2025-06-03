Strategic plan launched to revitalize Sri Lankas dairy industry

June 3, 2025   07:13 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a discussion this morning (03) at the Presidential Secretariat with senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, focusing on the revitalization of the local dairy industry.

The meeting centred on the need to transform MILCO and the National Livestock Development Board into efficient and productive enterprises that can meet the country’s domestic dairy demand, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Dissanayake emphasized the importance of minimizing production costs and maximizing the use of existing resources to position the local dairy sector as a market-driven, efficient and sustainable industry.

Officials from MILCO noted that the company has recorded an increase in production capacity during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the PMD.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Palika Fernando, Chairman of MILCO G.V.H. Gotabhaya, Chairman of the National Livestock Development Board Dr. B.C.S. Perera and a group of senior officials from institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture.

--PMD

