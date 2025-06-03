An Australian delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia, Richard Marles, held bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), today (03 June) at the Deputy Minister’s Office in Colombo.

Australian High Commissioner in Colombo, Paul Stephens, also joined the discussions.

The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship between Australia and Sri Lanka, encompassing political, economic, and defence cooperation.

Both parties engaged in a productive dialogue aimed at expanding existing partnerships, fostering regional security, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in areas such as maritime security, maritime domain awareness, capacity building, and training.

During the discussions, Minister Marles commended Sri Lanka’s strategic role in ensuring stability in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working closely with Sri Lankan defence counterparts, particularly in enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

In response, the Deputy Minister acknowledged the enduring and cordial defence relations between the two nations and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement and mutual support. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Australian Government for its substantial assistance, including a multi-million-dollar fuel grant to the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) and Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) since 2022.

The Deputy Minister also appreciated the donation of a KA-350 Beechcraft to the SLAF and a state-of-the-art Shallow Water Multi-Beam Echo Sounder (SWMBES) to the SLN Hydrographic Service, significantly enhancing their surveillance capabilities.

The visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to promoting peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region through enhanced defence cooperation and strategic dialogue.