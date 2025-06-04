English language should be a tool to broaden opportunities, not to widen social disparities  PM Harini

Teaching English as a language should serve as a means to broaden opportunities, not as a tool to create social disparities, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

The Prime Minister has also said the present government is ready to implement practical English teaching approaches through the upcoming education reforms.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the Sri Lanka Education Conference 2025, organized by the British Council in Colombo.