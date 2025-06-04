Fire breaks out in a shop in Bokundara

A fire has broken out in a shop located in Bokundara, Piliyandala.

The fire has broken out in a timber sales outlet along the Piliyandala-Colombo main road in Bokundara, Ada Derana reporter said.

Four fire trucks and several firefighters of the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council have already been dispatched to assist in dousing the flames.

Steps have also been taken to obtain assistance from the Colombo Municipal Council fire brigade.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained thus far.