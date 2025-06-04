Deputy PM of Australia concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia Richard Marles has concluded his official visit to Sri Lanka and departed to India.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and a 15-member delegation arrived in the island on Monday (02).

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia paid courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

The courtesy calls on the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism focused on strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship between Australia and Sri Lanka in several areas including in the political, economic, and security spheres, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Herath noted the rich people-to-people contacts between the two countries as one of the most important highlights of the bilateral relationship. Minister Herath, underscoring the importance of the tourism industry as a crucial driver for reviving Sri Lanka’s economy, invited Australian travellers to consider Sri Lanka as a preferred destination, the statement from the Ministry added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Marles appreciated the progress made by Sri Lanka in advancing stability, development, and regional cooperation. He reaffirmed Australia’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s efforts in these areas and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya attended a special luncheon hosted at the Australia House in honour of Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, where she was welcomed as the Chief Guest.

In her address to the gathering, Prime Minister Amarasuriya highlighted the importance of advancing the economic partnership between Sri Lanka and Australia. She also emphasized Sri Lanka’s keen interest in further diversifying and deepening trade and economic ties with Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles also held a productive bilateral discussion with Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara. The meeting underscored the strong and ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries, with particular focus on maritime security and efforts to combat transnational crime in the Indian Ocean.

Both sides recognized the critical importance of enhanced collaboration among regional and international partners through shared resources, intelligence, and best practices to effectively address evolving maritime challenges. They further agreed to deepen cooperation within regional frameworks and expand joint efforts in knowledge exchange and capacity building.

The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Department of Defence and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia.