SC grants leave to proceed with petitions filed over issuance of liquor licenses in 2024

The Supreme Court has granted leave to proceed with two petitions filed seeking a ruling that then-President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance Minister, violated fundamental human rights by issuing liquor licenses in violation of the Excise Ordinance after the announcement of the Presidential Election in 2024.

Petitions were filed by a group including a businessman from Matale.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, and former Excise Commissioner M.J. Gunasiri were named as respondents in the petitions.

During proceedings, the Supreme Court bench ordered the Commissioner General of Excise to submit information to court regarding the liquor licenses issued during the period from the day the Presidential Election was declared last year until the election was held, as well as those issued throughout 2024.

After considering the facts presented in connection with the petitions, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Janak de Silva, and Mahinda Samayawardhena issued this order.

President’s Counsels Sanjeewa Jayawardena and Saliya Pieris, appearing on behalf the petitioners, informed court that between July 26—the date the election was announced—and September 21—the date the election was held—new liquor licenses had been issued by the respondents in violation of the election law.

They pointed out that even the 19-year-old son of former State Minister Shantha Bandara had received a liquor license during this period. Counsels further alleged that liquor licenses were issued to political allies and supporters in this manner.

They claimed that these licenses were granted with the intent of gaining political advantage during the Presidential Election, and that owners of licensed liquor outlets had lodged complaints with the Election Commission regarding this issue.

Deputy Solicitor General Viveka Siriwardena, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, argued before court that the petitions had been filed after the statute of limitations and that the petitioners had concealed facts from court.

She also noted that the regulations related to the Excise Ordinance, which formed the basis of the case, have since been repealed and replaced with new ones.

Subsequently, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court granted leave to proceed with the hearing of the petitions and scheduled the hearing for November 19.