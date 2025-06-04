Sri Lanka expresses deep concern regarding current humanitarian situation in Gaza

Sri Lanka expresses deep concern regarding current humanitarian situation in Gaza

June 4, 2025   09:57 am

The government of Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern regarding the current humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath on behalf of the government has reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s unwavering support for the right of the Palestinian people to statehood in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions.

These matters were conveyed when Ambassador of Palestine to Sri Lanka Ihab Khalil called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath at the Ministry premises.

Minister Herath has also said Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting a negotiated settlement in line with internationally agreed parameters of two states living side by side on the basis of the 1967 borders, which is key to achieving long term security, peace and prosperity.

During the meeting, the Ambassador had briefed the Foreign Minister on the situation in Gaza and discussed bilateral issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

The Ambassador of Palestine had appreciated Sri Lanka for its stance on the Palestine issue and for the continuous solidarity and support extended to Palestine at regional and international fora. He appreciated Sri Lanka for the donation of USD 1 Million made to the Gaza Children’s Fund through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

