SriLankan Airlines new Airbus A330-200 aircraft arrives in Sri Lanka

The newly acquired Airbus A330-200 widebody aircraft by SriLankan Airlines entered Sri Lanka’s airspace a short while ago.

The A330-200 aircraft landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) following a special low-altitude fly-past over Colombo and Katunayake skies, after arriving from France.

Large crowds gathered at Galle Face green and several areas in Colombo to witness the special fly-past.

This event marks the first arrival of the new Airbus A330-200, which will be a significant addition to SriLankan Airlines’ fleet, supporting both long-haul and short-haul operations connecting Sri Lanka to international destinations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters to catch a first glimpse of the aircraft that will strengthen SriLankan Airlines’ fleet and support its long-haul and short-haul operations, connecting Sri Lanka to the world”, according to a statement by SriLankan Airlines.