Australia formally hands over Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force

Australia has formally handed over the Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The aircraft was inspected by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles prior to his departure from Sri Lanka yesterday.

Prior to his departure, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles made a special visit to inspect the Beechcraft King Air 350, gifted by the Government of Australia, said Sri Lanka Air Force in a statement.

The Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe received him during the inspection.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister also engaged in cordial discussions with the Commander and aircrew members of the KA 350.

A ceremonial street lining by the SLAF was accorded to the Deputy Prime Minister during his departure, statement added.

The occasion was also attended by Director General Air Operations, Air Vice Marshal Deshapriya Silva, Director General Ground Operations, Air Vice Marshal Ruwan Chandima, Base Commander of SLAF Base Katunayake, Air Commodore Asela Jayasekara and other officials.