No decision taken to discontinue Grade 5 Scholarship Exam - PM Harini

No decision has been taken to discontinue the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination for now, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

She made this assertion in response to a question raised in Parliament today (04).

Prime Minister Amarasuriya noted that certain changes to the exam methodology will be made when education reforms are introduced.

The Premier said they are determined to reduce the strain the scholarship has had on the students over the years.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Parliament said they are hoping to introduce reforms to the scholarship exam by 2028 or 2029.