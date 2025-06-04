Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike tomorrow

The Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) has announced that it will commence a strike tomorrow (June 5), citing several unresolved demands, including issues related to the healthcare sector.

JCPSM Chairman Ravi Kumudesh stated that the Minister of Health has continuously avoided engaging in discussions aimed at resolving these matters.

He further noted that no concrete action has been taken to fulfill the promises made regarding the promotion of paramedical service personnel.

Accordingly, the JCPSM has emphasized that it will not call off the strike unless a formal discussion is held and tangible steps are taken to address their concerns.