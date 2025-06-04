Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike tomorrow

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike tomorrow

June 4, 2025   11:12 am

The Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) has announced that it will commence a strike tomorrow (June 5), citing several unresolved demands, including issues related to the healthcare sector.

JCPSM Chairman Ravi Kumudesh stated that the Minister of Health has continuously avoided engaging in discussions aimed at resolving these matters.

He further noted that no concrete action has been taken to fulfill the promises made regarding the promotion of paramedical service personnel.

Accordingly, the JCPSM has emphasized that it will not call off the strike unless a formal discussion is held and tangible steps are taken to address their concerns.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)